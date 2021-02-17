Home improvement services for seniors, veterans coming to greater Minnesota

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — Rebuilding Together Twin Cities — a nonprofit focused on repairing homes for older adults, veterans, and low-income residents — is establishing its first-ever greater Minnesota office, thanks to several grants totaling $275,000.
”To do home repair work that folks need to either stay safe in their home or get around more easily in their home. So, we do accessibility items like grab bars and accessibility ramps. We also do home maintenance work like new windows and new roofs,” explained Kathy Greiner, executive director at Rebuilding Together Twin Cities.
Services will improve homes in Cottonwood, Jackson and Nobles counties and will fill an identified need amid area business growth
“Windom has a housing study that identified a need for market-rate apartments, single families, duplexes including senior housing, and keeping people in their homes is a big part of that,” stated Drew Hage, development director for the City of Windom.
The nonprofit is currently seeking to hire a full-time manager to oversee its ongoing work in the area to hire local contractors, communicate with residents and work with community organizations to secure volunteers.
Applications are now being accepted for home improvement and accessibility modification projects.
