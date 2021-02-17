Local pediatrician offers advice for families on keeping schools safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With plans to have more students back in the classroom, a local pediatrician is sharing some ways families can do their part in making sure COVID-19 stays out of area schools.
Dr. Katie Smentek with the Mankato Clinic says even a sniffle is worth keeping your child home from school, and there are some important steps to take if someone in your family has a positive or a pending COVID-19 test.
“If your child has a pending test or anyone in the household has a pending or a positive test they need to stay home from school. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve gotten phone calls that a child had gone to school and now their sibling had a positive covid test and now they’ve exposed their entire classroom to COVID and everyone is out,” says Smentek.
The state is also putting a priority on vaccinating teachers. Officials say next week, educators will have access to more than 18,000 vaccine doses at sites across the state.
