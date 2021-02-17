Mackey records first NHL point in OT victory

VANCOUVER (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey player recorded his first career point in the NHL Monday night.
Connor Mackey found the scoresheet for the first time in his career when he assisted a first-period goal to Milan Lucic against the Vancouver Canucks.
Mackey spent three seasons as a member of the Minnesota State Mavericks hockey program. During his collegiate career, he recorded 18 goals and 43 assists in 117 games.
The Town Lakes, Illinois, native is off to a hot start to his professional career, having only made his NHL debut in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
Mackey and the Calgary Flames would turn the tables on Monday, however, and defeated the Canucks 4-3 in overtime.
