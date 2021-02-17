Mankato Symphony teams up with local restaurant to offer date night experience

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra and Pappageorge’s Restaurant and Bar have teamed up to offer a unique date night experience.
The “Sounds to Savor” package offers a steak and wine dinner for two from the comfort of your home while watching the symphony’s virtual concert.
“Virtual events are fun, but if we could enhance it a little bit more to make it even more memorable, that’s really what the symphony was doing when we connected with Papageorge’s,” explained Jenn Faust, a Mankato Symphony Orchestra board member. “We know they have an affinity to serving our community, they have an appreciation for the arts>
The event takes place Saturday. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Feb. 17. Orders can be made by sending an email to info@pappageorge.net.
Visit the Mankato Symphony Orchestra Facebook page for more details and information.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.