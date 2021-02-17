Minnesota announces plan to return more students to classroom

The State of Minnesota has prioritized vaccines and COVID-19 testing for school staff. Next week, educators will have access to more than 18,000 vaccine doses at state vaccine sites and more through other providers – a significant weekly increase. On January 4, the state began its first-in-the-nation testing program in which testing supplies are delivered every two weeks directly from the state warehouse to each school district at no cost to staff or schools. Since then, more than 96 percent of Minnesota’s school districts have signed up to participate. Forty-one percent of nonpublic schools and two out of four tribal schools are also participating.