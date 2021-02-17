Minnesota expected to reach one million COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is expected to pass a milestone this week by administering its one-millionth dose of coronavirus vaccine.
So far, more than 943,000 vaccines have been administered statewide. About 12 and a half percent of the state’s population has received at least a single dose.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 783 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 475,379. Of those total cases, 37,307 are health care workers.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,390. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,019.
There are 462,502 people who are no longer isolated.
25,287 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,212 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,021,209.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 624 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 330,510.
There are 43 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,306.
330,241 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,529,166 people have been tested statewide.
