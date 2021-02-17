Minnesota nears vaccine milestone; Walz readies school plan

Malcolm gave no specifics at her periodic briefing of what Walz might announce. The commissioner said the state is still reviewing new guidance issued Friday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and that vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite. The commissioner noted that Walz said Friday that he’d like to make it possible for all kids to return to school as quickly as it’s safe to do so.