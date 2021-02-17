Open Door Health Center creates program to aid older generation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are millions of people who are struggling with economic issues and social hardships in the older age range and that is why Open Door Health Center is tackling this problem head-on.
“To overcome that difficulty of getting information to that age range and make sure that they know we’re here for them,” Open Door Health Center Community Outreach Manager Jayme Enamorado said.
Open Door is launching their brand-new box activity program.
Which will include activities, custom health topics, information about Open Door and other recourses.
Inside the box are blank cards that have been donated by residents.
There is a pre-written kind note to let the recipients know that people care about them and they are not alone.
The support from the Mankato residents is giving light in a dim circumstance.
“It has been really heartwarming to see how the community is so willing to support our older adult community members,” Enamorado said.
Open Door’s motto is to give a voice to people who are afraid to use their own, but they aren’t alone in giving help to people who have been swept up by the pandemic.
They’ve teamed up LSS Meals in Southwest Minnesota or more popularly known for their meals on wheels program.
To hand-deliver Open Door’s activity box and their meals to the people who need it most.
“The information piece, the education piece is not necessarily our strength, so we’re happy that someone wants to partner with us and thought about us. As a way to get that out to our target population,” LSS Meals Southwest Minnesota, Sarah Anderson said.
These organizations just want to put a smile on people’s faces and give them the tools for overall health and happiness.
“It’s just kind of the cherry on top of the well-rounded service we can provide,” Anderson said.
