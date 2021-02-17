Personal shopper sees increase in demand during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has boosted the popularity of personal shoppers, including right here in southern Minnesota.
Mankato resident Andrea Thayer has been a personal shopper since 2017. Customers give her a detailed shopping list and she heads to the store and does the rest. Thayer says once the pandemic started last year, she saw a big increase in demand for services, spending up to 20 hours a week shopping for others.
“A lot of people, they really like the convenience factor also because everyone is pretty busy working and school and a lot of families with their students going back from in-person learning to distance learning so It’s kind of a juggle for many families,” says Thayer.
In addition to shopping, Thayer also picks up food for delivery. Fees for the shopping and food delivery service vary based on the items requested.
