Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general
February 17, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican Doug Wardlow is running again for Minnesota attorney general.

Wardlow lost the 2018 race to Democrat Keith Ellison by about 4 percentage points. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow.

Wardlow issued a statement accusing Ellison of politicizing the attorney general’s office and allowing crime to skyrocket.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin countered with a statement calling Wardlow a right-wing extremist who will do anything for political power.

No Republican has won Minnesota’s attorney general’s race since 1966.

