Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican Doug Wardlow is running again for Minnesota attorney general.
Wardlow lost the 2018 race to Democrat Keith Ellison by about 4 percentage points. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow.
Wardlow issued a statement accusing Ellison of politicizing the attorney general’s office and allowing crime to skyrocket.
Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin countered with a statement calling Wardlow a right-wing extremist who will do anything for political power.
No Republican has won Minnesota’s attorney general’s race since 1966.
