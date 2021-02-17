Tips on spending the next stimulus check

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A debate is underway on who exactly will qualify for the stimulus, if President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan passes.
No new income limits have been decided yet, but negotiators may lower the income cap to $50,000 in order to qualify for the proposed $1,400 check.
The check is intended to help Americans make necessary payments and pay overdue bills.
”Is that you can cover your essentials you know and that really what the intent of Congress was with these stimulus checks. Do you have some bills that need to be paid. If you have some interruption in your work pay that is really what this stimulus is intended for. The second thing of course that we can do is we could reduce our debt, a car loan or student payment,” Edward Jones Financial Advisor Sander Ludeman said.
Edward Jones officials also recommend setting up or adding to an emergency fund with your stimulus check.
