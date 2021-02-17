YES program continues to show students the importance of their environmental impact

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West’s Youth Eco Solutions group is a group that is dedicated to working to create solutions to some ecological problems.
In the 2011 and 2012 year, Mankato West High School started their YES program, which is geared toward motivating and empowering students to help create environmentally friendly solutions to problems. Last year at Mankato West, they helped to install LED lights in some community areas throughout the school. The group is led by physics teacher Eric Koser.
“Climate change is a huge issue that we need to learn about and as a science educator of course I am really interested in helping people to be scientifically literate,” Koser said. “There’s so many decisions that we make as citizens, as voters and just as people living in a society together that really impact our future.”
The program will continue to move forward with the knowledge gained in their most recent workshop which educated the students on climate change and how it affects flooding and drinking water.
“The most important part of YES for me is being able to both be a part of a solution on the local level and also be able to turn around and use educational projects to show my peers that they can also make a difference,” said Miranda Kubek, a student at Mankato West High School.
The group is starting to learn more about solar energy and is hoping to work with Mankato West High School in the future to use more solar energy.
