Changes to DNR combination licenses take effect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some changes to take note of when it comes to angling and hunting licenses in Minnesota.
Beginning Monday, both members of married couples who want to purchase a combination license in person must be present at the sales location. Officials say the changes bring the DNR into compliance with state and federal laws. Pricing will remain the same for combination licenses, which is discounted compared to purchasing two individual licenses.
