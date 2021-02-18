DVS in Mankato adds Saturday hours

According to the Department of Public Safety, nearly 40,000 people renewed their license in the last three weeks, but around 200 thousand people still need to renew by March 31. There is an option to renew online or in person. 14 exam stations, including the one in Mankato, will be open Saturdays from February 20 to March 27 for in-person renewals. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointments are required.