Grades 6-12 to return to Mankato classrooms next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Next week, 6-12th graders in the Mankato Area Public Schools will return to learning in the classroom four days per week.
Starting Thursday, February 25, middle and high school students will return to in-person learning, with each Wednesday remaining a distance learning day.
Those students will not have school on February 22 & 23 so staff can prepare. School leaders will communicate school-specific information to staff, students and families soon.
The district says they’re confident in meeting the key mitigation goals outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Education. Those include wearing face masks, social distancing and cleaning.
MAPS says they will have well over 1,000 staff members who have either received or have been offered vaccines in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.