MDH: 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 928 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 928 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 476,292. Of those total cases, 37,345 are health care workers.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Nicollet County resident in their 90′s. The statewide death toll is now at 6,404. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,027.
There are 463,041 people who are no longer isolated.
25,341 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,230 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,055,550.
So far, more than 975,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide. 4.7 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. About 38 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 628 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 331,209.
There are 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,321.
306,388 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,532,315 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.