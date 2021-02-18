Minnesota launches COVID-19 vaccination connection website

Minnesotans will provide basic information to sign up for the Vaccine Connector such as contact information, demographic data, medical history, and employment to determine their eligibility based on state guidelines. The State of Minnesota is committed to the equitable distribution of safe and effective vaccines for protection against COVID-19 and this form has included questions about gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural identification, and disabilities to help us track and measure equity and fairness throughout the vaccine distribution process. These questions do have the option to select “prefer not to answer” or “none of the above,” and selecting these answers will not prevent you from signing up for the Vaccine Connector.