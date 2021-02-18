Prep Athlete: Mankato West’s Schoper impresses with career milestone

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ basketball team plays in front of an impressive 8-1 record this year, with five seniors and two juniors leading the way.
One being Lani Schoper, who recently passed the 1,000-point career milestone.
Through 9 games this season, the junior guard is averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 58-percent from the field.
That’s not all, Head Coach Julia Battern says she’s one of the best on-ball defenders in the Big 9 Conference.
“All of Lani’s success is a result of the time she puts in on the off season, after practice, whenever she can, she’s constantly working to get better and improve,” Battern said.
Schoper was a part of West’s last trip to the State Tournament in 2018 as an eighth-grader, she then became the team’s leading scorer her freshman year.
Though, Schoper was met with an ACL tear at the end of her freshman campaign.
Mirroring her dedication on the court, the junior had surgery May 31 of 2019 and was cleared to play that same year, Dec. 3.
“Going from surgery to playing, in that amount of time is almost unheard of and I think it’s just a testament to how hard she was willing to work with her therapy and to get back in it I know all summer, and all fall she was up before the sun was rising in the weight room four day a week lifting, just to get stronger in rehab. I think that sophomore season it was tough for her and I think she was still recovering throughout that season. This season, her junior year, I think she’s playing her best basketball,” Battern said.
“People don’t actually understand how hard it is until you go through it, so I just think that I have a whole new perspective for the game of basketball now. I’m just blessed to be able to play each and every game and I’m just happy to be playing and every game is a blessing,” Schoper said.
The stat-sheet doesn’t tell you everything, Schoper has a reputation that will leave lasting impact within the program.
“She’s also a leader, she’s a court leader and a great teammate. We do something with our team, we do shoutouts during practice, at the end of practice, after games, and it’s really cool to hear the shoutouts Lani gets. A lot of them have to do with just being a good teammate, looking out for everybody, making the people around her better. So, there’s a lot more to Lani than scoring 1,000 points,” Battern said.
“I just love my team; we have such great team chemistry and we’re all just best friends which makes playing basketball with them even more fun,” Schoper said.
