Pro driver teaches ice drifting on Madison Lake

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Even in the coldest of forecasts, leave it to Minnesotans to race to the action.
“We teach people how to drift,” said Josh Robinson, professional formula drift driver, “which of course, the locals are very used to doing, given how icy and cold the roads get here.”
Robinson built his success in Perth, Australia. He now teaches others through his company, Texas Drift Academy, and this week, takes his talents to Madison Lake.
“The way that we set up our cars is with a huge steering angle and very sharp spiked tires,” Robinson said. “So the amount of grip that they have is unlike anything else in the world and very very different than sliding around the parking lot of your local Walmart.”
Texas Drift Academy, as well as the Minnesota Ice Racing Association, have set up shop this month near The Landing in Madison Lake.
Owner John Sabatka says residents come by every day just to watch.
“For a small community, there’s a lot of passionate people in the community about motor sports,” Sabatka said. “They embraced the Texas Drift Academy when they came to town.”
Visitors from across the country traveled to Madison Lake to learn from the best, while he’s here. Drivers flew in from Seattle, Toledo and Dallas just this week.
Robinson says most people he works with have never drifted at high speeds before.
“It’s great fun as well to bring the circus to town and provide entertainment for the locals,” Robinson said. “I think everyone gets a kick out of a guy with a strange accent bringing everyone to their lake and driving sideways and having a riot.”
