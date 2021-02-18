Suspect charged in connection to Mankato robbery

According to court documents, the victim says she was walking on the 1500 block of Warren Street when someone came up behind her, pressed something against the back of her head, and demanded she take off her backpack. The suspect, later identified as Nyakong Deng, allegedly took the backpack and fled in a vehicle with a juvenile passenger. During a search of the vehicle, officers report finding a pellet gun. The backpack was located in a nearby dumpster.