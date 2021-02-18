Teen makes special wheelchairs for dogs

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (KEYC) - A Champlin teen finds a calling making special wheelchairs for dogs.
Seven-month-old Cypress was born blind and with a leg deformity. The great dane’s front legs will never be the same length as her hind legs, creating extreme mobility problems. Now 14-year-old Shaina Kilyun is making two specialized wheelchairs for cypress to use before and after her surgery. She says she learned how to make dog wheelchairs partly from YouTube videos, and is using her talent to help dog owners across the country.
“Many dogs get put down because people just don’t think they have a life just because they’re disabled. I make front support, full support, and back support wheelchairs,” says Kilyun.
Kilyun only charges the cost of supplies, saving families hundreds of dollars. She also plans to start selling them to animal shelters.
