Teen makes special wheelchairs for dogs

Seven-month-old Cypress was born blind and with a leg deformity. The great dane’s front legs will never be the same length as her hind legs, creating extreme mobility problems. Now 14-year-old Shaina Kilyun is making two specialized wheelchairs for cypress to use before and after her surgery. She says she learned how to make dog wheelchairs partly from YouTube videos, and is using her talent to help dog owners across the country.