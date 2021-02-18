Temporary drawdown underway at Swan Lake

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - DNR officials have begun lowering water levels on Nicollet County’s Swan Lake.
The temporary drawdown is expected to improve wildlife habitat and water quality. Officials say the lake has gone 13 years without an extended low water period. They’re starting to see an impact of how wind, waves, and ice have caused emergent plants to decline.
“The lake would be clearer without those fish stirring up the mud and creating all of this. When they do that, they release some of the nutrients that are in that mud and we get those algae blooms. That clouds the water even more and we run out of vegetation again. So it is all about the plants in Swan Lake,” says Stein Innvaer, area wildlife supervisor.
If precipitation patterns allow, the DNR says lake levels will remain lower for a portion of the 2021 growing season to allow the new plants to get established.
