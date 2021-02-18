Trial date set for man involved in Albert Lea shooting

21-year-old Devin Matthew Weiland is charged with three counts of 1st degree attempted murder and three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Weiland fired between 75 and 90 rounds during the stand-off at the Shady Oaks Apartment Complex. A police officer and two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. His trial is set to begin September 21.