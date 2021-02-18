Waseca County authorities warn residents of thefts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County authorities are warning residents of a string of thefts in the area.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken multiple reports of thefts of fuel from farm tanks among other, smaller items. Authorities say the thieves may be posing as a person who has run out of gas and asks for help, returning later to take more without permission.
If you have any information or see any suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office by calling (507) 835-0510.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.