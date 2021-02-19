Catalytic converter thefts continue, bill seeks to address it

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson Police Department is reporting a string of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles, and a new bill at the state capitol is hoping to change that.
Stealing a catalytic converter can net a thief up to $500 when sold to a scrap metal dealer. A bill recently introduced at the state capitol seeks to require scrap metal dealers to verify that a person transferring or selling a catalytic converter acquired it legally and has the right to transfer or sell it. The Hutchinson Police Department says it’s seeing the thefts happen within the city and at businesses right outside city limits. The Mankato Department of Public Safety also reported a similar string of incidents in December.
