Catalytic converter thefts continue, bill seeks to address it

Stealing a catalytic converter can net a thief up to $500 when sold to a scrap metal dealer. A bill recently introduced at the state capitol seeks to require scrap metal dealers to verify that a person transferring or selling a catalytic converter acquired it legally and has the right to transfer or sell it. The Hutchinson Police Department says it’s seeing the thefts happen within the city and at businesses right outside city limits. The Mankato Department of Public Safety also reported a similar string of incidents in December.