Google to open first Minnesota office

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Google plans to open its first Minnesota office in Rochester.
It’s part of a long-term partnership between Google and the Mayo Clinic. With the new office, the pair plans to work together to improve patient care through data and technology innovations.
“we’ve announced, for example, our first collaboration with Google in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning space which is around improving how we deliver radiotherapy for cancer patients,” Cris Ross, Mayo Clinic Health System.
The new Google office is set to open by the end of the year.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.