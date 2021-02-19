Gustavus gives green light for Lund Center expansion

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College leaders give the green light for construction to begin on a $60 million expansion and renovation of its Lund Center.
This comes one year after the Board of Trustees approved the two-phase project. Construction includes a 72,000 square-foot addition with expanded cardio and weight room spaces, locker room renovations, and new office spaces. Gustavus plans to break ground on the project as soon as the soil thaws this spring, with completion planned by early 2023.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.