Job seekers, employers finding new ways to connect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota employers and job seekers are finding new ways to connect during the pandemic.
For job seekers, state officials say the searching process continues to evolve, that includes the transition to virtual meetings with experts to connect them to resources, and finding an efficient replacement for career fairs across the state, which are known to draw hundreds of employers and potential employees.
“We go out and meet with businesses and collect information from them. We’ll set up a specific site that will allow people to kind of drive-thru, we will then pass on information to job seekers, take their names, and follow up with them afterward to see if there are any additional services our agency can provide,” says Reggie Worlds, Field Operations Manager, Department of Employment and Economic Development.
DEED also has a variety of online resources for job seekers, including virtual resume, interviewing and Microsoft Word classes.
