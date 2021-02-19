Local shelter sees steady use amid winter season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid the cold blast, local shelters say they’ve seen a steady flow of people in need.
The Salvation Army shelter in Mankato has served a total of 200 people since the beginning of February. With some days at almost capacity with about 18 to 20 people using the day shelter.
“We’ve had almost a record number this season, with a couple days of being at almost 90 percent capacity...but it’s not as bad as we thought it would be. We thought we would have to turn people away because of capacity but that’s not been the case yet,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler of Mankato Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army’s day shelter is in partnership with Connections Ministries shelter that offers an overnight shelter.
