Mankato teen recovering from rare COVID-19 complication

Rachael Busch was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-November 2020 and developed severe inflammatory symptoms six weeks later. She's one of just over 2,000 recorded global cases of MIS-C Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. "I've been having a lot of nightmares since and it's been hard on me mentally," Busch said. "I feel like the recovery has definitely been a lot worse, to be honest. It's hard." The 19-year-old wants to pursue medicine and become a surgeon. For now, she's focused on returning to normal, one day at a time. (Source: Gage Cureton)