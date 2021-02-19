Mankato teen recovering from rare COVID-19 complication

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Christmas in February at the Busch household. They celebrated two months late, because the holidays weren’t so happy.
“I called the hotline, got us all in,” Kathy Busch, Mankato mother of two, said, “and then we all tested positive.”
The family of four all got COVID-19 in mid-November. Besides your basic symptoms, everybody quarantined and recovered quite smoothly, until a few weeks later.
“It actually started on Christmas Day,” Rachael Busch, a 19-year-old recent Mankato West graduate, recollected. “I started getting neck pains and I thought it was just from looking down at my phone a lot, so I just figured it was nothing.”
Doctors examined Rachael’s symptoms and sent her home with muscle relaxers.
“But that exact night I developed a really high fever, and we thought it was meningitis so we went in,” Rachael said. “And it just got a lot worse the second I got into the hospital.”
That’s when Rachael, a healthy teenager, was diagnosed with Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, and sent to Rochester for intensive care.
MIS-C is a rare diagnosis that has killed 30 U.S. children in the past year. Globally, there are just over 2,000 recorded cases of MIS-C -- around 50 in Minnesota.
It’s a post-COVID phenomenon,” Dr. Matthew Basiaga, a pediatric rheumatologist at Mayo Clinic said. “It’s very interesting because it’s not actually the virus itself. It occurs several weeks after a COVID infection. "
Dr. Basiaga was part of Rachael’s care team at the Mayo Clinic.
“What we think happens is that your body’s immune system is turned on to fight the virus, the virus is cleared, and then the immune system continues to be overactive, and that’s actually what’s causing the problem in your body,” Dr. Basiaga said.
The CDC says there are no known factors that makes a child more susceptible to MIS-C. Rachael was one of the first cases local doctors have seen.
“Me and my husband were just going crazy because we weren’t allowed to see her,” Kathy said. “The only thing that kept us in contact was the iPad.”
After a three-night stay, Rachael was sent home. She sees doctors regularly, but is gradually feeling better. Today, she’s thankful she was constantly in good care.
“When I was in the hospital, the first night, they were actually thinking about sending me home if I was fever-free for 24 hours,” she said. “I know this sounds bad but I’m thankful that I got another fever because if I didn’t, and they sent me home, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”
“They would have released her before they found the clot in her lung,” Kathy responded. “So they wouldn’t have found that either.”
The Busch family wants parents to be aware of the rare, but serious, repercussion of COVID. It’s too early to know the long-term effects of the syndrome, though doctors around the world are closely researching it.
A month after being discharged, Rachael says some physical and mental consequences still linger.
“I’ve been having a lot of nightmares since and it’s been hard on me mentally,” she said. “I feel like the recovery has definitely been a lot worse, to be honest. It’s hard.”
The 19-year-old wants to pursue medicine and become a surgeon. For now, she’s focused on returning to normal, one day at a time.
