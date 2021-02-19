Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Division I hockey programs across the board are in the final stretch of their regular seasons.
The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team wraps up the regular season this weekend, while the men’s team will finish in approximately three weeks.
MEN’S ANALYSIS:
The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will face Ferris State on Friday and Saturday.
It’s really a tale of teams going in opposite directions this season. The Mavericks sit atop the WCHA standings with an unbeaten record in conference play. Meanwhile, Ferris State is still looking for their first win in conference play.
The Mavericks are coming off a two-game sweep of Alabama Huntsville.
The puck will drop on Friday shortly after 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:
Minnesota State heads up north this weekend as the women take on No. 7 Minnesota Duluth for the regular-season finale. Conference playoffs are scheduled for the first weekend of March.
The 7-10-1 Mavs sit fifth in the WCHA and the 8-4 Bulldogs are third.
This season has been telling for MSU, as the underclassmen have shown great promise.
Sophomore forward Kelsey King has paced the Mavericks with nine points in her last eight games, while freshman standout Jamie Nelson leads the conference rookie scoring race this season with 13 points.
As for the veterans, all five seniors have a combined 8 goals, 17 assists and 25 points through 18 games.
Now, those forces will revisit the Bulldogs who swept and outscored MSU 13-to-3 in the season-opening series. M
SU comes into the match up with some confidence having won three of its last four games, and both teams had last week off due to COVID-19 protocols.
The puck drop is at 3:07 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
