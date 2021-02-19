Mayo Clinic, MDH explain latest vaccine efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — With more and more people across the state receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Mayo Clinic and the Minnesota Department of Health decided to host virtual meetings Thursday to discuss the progress in Minnesota.
“We are optimistic that the supply is building and more vaccines are headed our way [from the federal government] and that it will be coming at a greater volume in the weeks and months ahead,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “And as we look forward to that, this new vaccine connecter is going to be a great tool to help Minnesotans know where they are in the eligibility process.
In these meetings, both Mayo Clinic and MDH officials were excited that hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents have received the vaccine and are optimistic about the future.
However, the problem still remains of not having enough vaccines to keep up with the demand at vaccination sites across the state.
“We have what is, in essence, a good problem to have right now in that we have a lot of people that are interested in the vaccine and we have a lot of people that have a great argument as to why they should be next in line,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs stated. “The challenge that we’ve got is that we just don’t have enough doses available.”
Recent snowstorms across the central U.S. have delayed and postponed shipments of the vaccine, including here in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health is asking anyone over 18 who is interested in receiving a vaccine to register on the new vaccine connector at www.mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/.
