More than one million COVID vaccines administered in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz calling this a ‘milestone day’ as Minnesotans have now received more than one million doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Updated figures from the state show that more than 728,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, including close to 287,000 who’ve completed the two-dose series. The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is now close to 30,000. Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, teachers and school staff, child care workers, and those 65 and over.
On Friday, Mayo Clinic Health System is completing its first week of shots at its Stadium Road mass vaccine clinic.
“We started vaccinating the public this week. By the end of this Friday, we will have 1,800 patients vaccinated. So that’s 1,000 people that are getting their second dose and 800 people getting their first dose,” says Perry Sweeten, Director of Pharmacy, Mayo Clinic Health System.
Sweeten says they hope to open the site to those between 65 and 75 years of age in the next 60 days.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,001 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 477,287. Of those total cases, 37,392 are health care workers.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,412. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,029.
There are 463,454 people who are no longer isolated.
25,368 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,240 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,100,497.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 558 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 358,473.
There are 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,336.
3,934,288 people have been tested statewide.
