MRCI seeks new hires to expand day services program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Along with helping people with disabilities and disadvantages find employment, MRCI’s other big focus is community integration.
An area it aims to expand with new hires for its day services program.
“What kind of experiences does the clients want to do in the community? So we are really looking for people to help our clients with that and guide them in the right direction,” explained MRCI Day Service Manager, Stacey Gore.
Each day looks different as staff takes clients out on various tasks from volunteering to activities.
“Whether it’s go to the library, going to the park, going to the movies, just kind of different activities,” said MRCI Human Resources Generalist Lindsey Ferguson.
Day services also help clients develop valuable skills.
“Also having that aspect of, lets learn some money management, lets learn some self advocacy,” said Gore.
MRCI says it’s looking for productive individuals to join the day services team.
“It’s more than what’s on a resume. We are looking for people with a passion to help people, people that can be reliable but flexible, have independence and a creative mind as well,” said Ferguson.
A job that MRCI staff says, can be rewarding for both you and the client.
“It’s amazing to see the clients and what they learn everyday. It can be the smallest thing or the biggest thing and it makes them happy and it makes us happy,” said Gore.
Applications are being accepted on MRCI’s website.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.