Prep Athlete: BEA’s Anderson shining in senior season

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth Area standout Cam Anderson is putting together quite the senior season from being named a Mr. Football finalist, to scoring his 1,000th point in basketball, making the senior our Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He really cares more about his teammates’ success than his own. He’s an awesome kid,” said Colby Swanson, BEA head coach.
Anderson is a handful for defenses to account for with an ability to score in a variety of ways.
“It’s almost impossible to keep him in front of you. His ability to shoot it from outside, get to the lane makes it easier for everyone else to score,” said Swanson.
The playmaker’s found a nice balance between distributing and keeping the ball himself, and the Bucs are 9-1 overall thanks in part to the play of Anderson who has no problem injecting energy into a gym regardless of how many fans are or aren’t in attendance.
“Some of my coaches tell me to try and get some dunks because it motivates our team and brings energy to the gym. A lot of times we’ll go on runs after that, it’s a lot of fun,” said Cam Anderson, Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Cam gives us that excitement. Our livestream has a lot more viewers because fans are looking for Cam to get a dunk in the open court,” Swanson added.
For all the highlight-reel plays on the court, Anderson also excels on the gridiron, being named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State team this past fall.
The wideout’s football career isn’t over as Anderson heads to NSIC’s Bemidji State to play at the collegiate level.
“They made it feel like another home. Their coaching staff was nice. It had a small-town feeling like here which was nice,” said Anderson.
“Just so fun to see a kid like that succeed because everyone wants him to succeed,” said Swanson.
