Spring break amid COVID-19: What you need to know

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Centers for Disease control is cracking down on those wishing to travel this upcoming spring break.
The CDC issued an announcement this month urging Americans to avoid traveling at all costs. This comes after seeing an improvement in case counts since the beginning of the year. Now, with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, experts warn of the negative consequences traveling could have on the progress we’ve made. Local travel agents, like Amber Pietan of Amber Pietan Travel Agency in North Mankato, are reminding folks to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines.
“They still need to be careful because although employees of the hotel have to take your temperature when you get in there, somehow it can still get in there. It’s still real. Even if you’ve had the vaccine, you still have to have that COVID test 72 hours prior back in to the United States,” Pietan said.
The Biden administration has imposed a requirement that all travelers must obtain a negative COVID-19 test or provide documentation to prove they’ve recovered from the virus before entering the United States from another country. No requirements have been set for domestic travel at this time, but that could change in the upcoming weeks.
The CDC warns folks of developing too much confidence with the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines, as the risk of contracting the virus is still a very serious threat.
Pietan added, “Honestly, I just think there isn’t enough data for us to know, even if you’ve had a vaccine, that you couldn’t still contract it. Even if you’ve had COVID, I’ve heard people getting it a second time after 90 days. So, again, there just isn’t enough data. You just need to be really careful and keep your guard up at all times.”
If you must travel, the CDC recommends getting tested within 3 to 5 days upon returning home and self-quarantining for a week. If you don’t get tested, the CDC says you should self-quarantine for 10 days. You should also avoid being around those at increased risk of severe illness for 14 days, whether tested or not.
