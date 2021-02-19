State officials issue air quality alert lasting through weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — State officials have issued an air quality alert lasting through the weekend for portions of eastern and southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the alert will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last through 12 p.m. Sunday.
The affected areas include the Twin Cities metro, St. Cloud, Rochester, Albert Lea, Winona and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.
The air quality alert was issued by the MPCA as the Air Quality Index forecast is expected to reach Code Orange, or the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Light winds and poor atmospheric mixing will produce an increased level of fine particles in the air in these areas, according to the MPCA and Air Quality Index. These conditions are expected to begin Friday evening and last into Saturday. Southerly winds on Saturday will transport more of these fine particles across Minnesota into Sunday morning.
People who may be affected by the unhealthy air quality include:
- People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD);
- People who have heart disease or high blood pressure;
- Children and older adults; and
- People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.
Those who may be affected by the air quality may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to use their inhalers as directed and contact a health care provider.
Anyone who is part of the affected groups can take precautions when the air quality is unhealthy, including:
- Taking it easy and listening to your body;
- Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level;
- If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires;
- If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you; and
- People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.
Visit the MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage for more information on current air quality conditions in your area.
