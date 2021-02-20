Community reflects on pandemic as council proposes day of remembrance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council plans to dedicate a day to pause and reflect on all those impacted by COVID-19.
March 1 could become COVID Memorial Day.
It would be a day to remember the victims, survivors and all those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of Monday’s city council meeting, Mankato community members are reflecting on this past year, what they’ve learned and what they hope others take away as the state so far marks its millionth COVID vaccine dose.
One of those vaccine recipients is COVID-19 survivor and Mankato resident Rick Jeddeloh.
“It’s almost six months ago now, so we had a pretty good summer and then all the sudden August, when I found out I had COVID I spent five days in the hospital,” Jeddeloh said. “My wife had COVID at the same time. And our daughter was home at 11 years-old basically having to figure out if her mom and dad are going to be okay.”
Jeddeloh said he will always remember the care he received from his nurses.
“Truly, I was thinking when I went to get vaccinated that I would be tearful. And I wasn’t. I was incredibly thankful,” he said.
Jeddeloh said it took almost three and a half months before he felt back to normal.
Jeddeloh, who is also a ten-year cancer survivor, said it’s still important to follow the basic steps to preventing the spread of the virus.
“Other than when I was told I had cancer, those two are equal in my mind, about how scary it was, how it was the first time I thought about my own mortality and how I wanted to watch my now 12 year-old daughter grow up. It gave me a renewed sense of what your family means to you. I mean truly. And I’m talking my immediate family but also family and friends that you’re used to seeing,” he said.
Local doctors, like Dr. Colin Weerts, a family medicine doctor with Mankato Clinic, are also reflecting on this past year, recalling positive stories from the community as well.
“We’ve had people in certain organizations and groups like people from Minnesota State University who have donated masks,” Weerts said, “People from the school district that have made and donated masks. People who made and delivered food from the community or local restaurants. Even in times when they were struggling themselves were still making food delivering to our respiratory clinic to feed people who were working 12 hour shifts.”
The pandemic also changed the lives of educators, like Heather Von Bank, a professor in the Department of Family Consumer Science at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“I think for a lot of our professors, we had to really work on our online presence, making sure that students feel connected to their course material, and really just tending to students, their own particular experiences and circumstances,” she said.
Von Bank said flexibility and collaboration are some of the biggest lessons she’s taken away from this year.
She also emphasized the importance of connecting with students.
“So I worked really, really closely with a number of students just to make sure that that graduation day, even if it couldn’t happen in person, happened,” she said.
The council will officially vote on Monday to designate the memorial day.
City staff was unavailable for comment.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.