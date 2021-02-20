High school seniors react to returning to classrooms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last year, when schools first closed due to the pandemic, many thought it’d be for a short period of time.
“It was really weird, it didn’t feel real. It kind of just felt like a break, like oh this is a two-week thing we will be back,” Mankato West High School senior Mattea Burmeister said.
While the switch to online and hybrid learning posed its challenges, students say it was the social aspect that was particularly tough, as well as the canceled traditions.
“It was really hard because a lot of my friends and I, we took it seriously, so I didn’t get to see any of them,” said Burmeister.
“One of the main ones for me was probably homecoming. I was fortunate to be on the homecoming court this year. Not having a full experience of what homecoming usually is for West was different,” Mankato West High School senior Kobi Schuck added.
But now, halfway through senior year, Burmeister, Schuck and their fellow Mankato West classmates can finally return to campus four days per week, carrying with them hopes of normalcy.
“I’m hoping that we can get some sort of prom or graduation. Last year, we didn’t get a prom but I know it’s going to be hard with COVID restrictions,” said Schuck.
Despite the state allowing students to return to the classroom, families can still choose to keep their children in a distance learning model.
But the biggest emotion for these two students is anticipation for reuniting with friends.
“I’m so excited to finish off senior year with the kids I’ve been together with since 6th grade,” said Burmeister.
Minnesota elementary schools are already open. Gov. Tim Walz says he expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8.
