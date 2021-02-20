2 killed after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport

2 killed after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport
First responders on the scene of a military jet crash near the Montgomery Regional Airport in Montgomery County, Alabama, on Feb. 19, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | February 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 9:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said the condition of the pilots was unknown Friday night, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said two people on-board the jet died in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.

Vehicles with the United States Air Force emblem on the doors have arrived on the scene of a jet crash in Montgomery County, Alabama.
Vehicles with the United States Air Force emblem on the doors have arrived on the scene of a jet crash in Montgomery County, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

The Air Force said more information would be released as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.