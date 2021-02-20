Minnesota State prepares for regional competitions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships are set to get underway in Aberdeen, South Dakota, next weekend, with wrestlers hoping to punch their tickets to the national competition coming up on March 12.
In what’s been a strange year for sports, the Mavericks managed to get all six regular-season duals in without adjusting the schedule — which is a feat in itself considering the circumstances this season.
”As usual, the credit goes to the guys. We only get to see them 2-3 hours a day. They have a life outside of here. We had the same lineup all year,” explained Head Coach Jim Makovsky. “Injury-wise, we didn’t have a lot of injuries, we didn’t have a lot of sickness, didn’t have any positive COVID tests that disrupted us. I’m really proud of the way they handled it.”
MSU shined on the mat this season, going 5-1 as a team for the abbreviated schedule and ranking No. 11 nationally as the team heads into the postseason.
”We had a lot of consistency in our performances, our preparation, in just the way we competed; our lineup, too,” Makovsky added. “There is a good feeling when you kind of know what your range is, what you’re going to get.”
Three Maverick wrestlers are currently nationally ranked and all are eyeing deep postseason runs.
Senior Trent McManus is ranked No. 8 at 125 pounds, while senior Kyle Rathman and redshirt junior Trevor Turiff are ranked second in their respective weight classes.
Another Maverick to keep an eye on at the regional competition is Kolbe O’Brien at 141 pounds.
”He’s had a really good year [and] kind of flown under the radar,” Makovsky said of the redshirt junior from South Elgin, Illinois. “Still probably doesn’t get the respect he deserves. He’s 5-1 and three of his matches are pins. He’s been really consistent for us. He’s got a shot, I think, at winning the region.”
