Mission 22 to host international motorcycle run in Mankato, Tokyo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mission 22, an organization dedicated to helping veterans recover from trauma and PTSD, has been capturing the hearts of folks around the world. For Loren Files, an Ambassador for Mission 22, it all started when he held a sign on the corner of Madison Avenue and North Victory Drive one busy weekend.
“This is blowing up. Everyone wants to help—those types of things,” Files said.
He caught the attention of many, and when one local shared it to social media, Loren quickly saw his message going viral.
“I’m getting a lot more interest on Facebook and social media than I ever had thought,” added Files.
After rallying support, Loren got to planning 2 Wheels 2 Heal, a motorcycle run for folks to come together this June, which is PTSD Awareness Month. But the people of southern Minnesota won’t be the only ones taking part. Another Mission 22 ambassador connected with Loren to coordinate their own 2 Wheels 2 Heal event in Tokyo, Japan.
Files stated, “We’re gonna have an internationally coordinated motorcycle run between them and us here in Mankato.”
Both events will take place the same day, hours apart and across the world from one another. Be sure to tune in to KEYC as we inch closer to June when more information on 2 Wheels 2 Heal will be available.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.