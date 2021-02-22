City council meeting following arrests of city officials

ARMSTRONG, Minn. (KEYC) - The Armstrong, Iowa City Council meets tonight for the first time since a fifth arrest was made following an investigation into misappropriated city funds.
A multi-year investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrests of two former city clerks, the current city clerk, the city’s mayor, and the police chief. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation uncovered misappropriation of city funds, falsifying of public records and ledgers to conceal embezzlement, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Monday night’s city council meeting starts at 5:00 p.m.
According to the meeting agenda, the council plans to ‘review employee status’ of those involved, which may include taking possible action.
