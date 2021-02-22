The Docket: February economic forecast expected this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lawmakers are expecting the latest budget forecast this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Feb. 22nd, 2021.
Mankato City Council is expected to officially vote to make March 1st COVID Memorial Day on Monday.
The day will honor victims and survivors of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Up at the Minnesota State Capitol, lawmakers are getting ready for the February economic forecast expected this week.
Currently, Minnesota is projected to enter a deficit starting this summer.
The outlook will serve as the building blocks for the state’s budget for the 2022-2023 biennium.
The session is also inching toward its first committee deadline, March 12th.
Over 1,300 bills have been introduced so far.
Nationally, President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.
The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel Coronavirus.
The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband.
