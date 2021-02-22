Mankato Public Safety seeks assault suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking a suspect involved in a reported assault.
The incident just after 4:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon on the 300 block of East Rock Street. Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other but had a brief conversation before the alleged assault occurred.
“The suspect left in a brown truck and was wearing a brown Carhartt hat, blue and yellow plaid shirt, and had a beard,” says Daniel Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety.
Anyone with information about the situation should contact The Mankato Department of Public Safety.
