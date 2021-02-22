MDH: one additional death tied to COVID-19, 561 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 561 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 479,591. Of those total cases, 37,481 are health care workers.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,433. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,038.
There are 466,311 people who are no longer isolated.
25,478 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,264 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,178,713.
So far, more than 975,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide. 4.7 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. About 38 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 189 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 359,926.
There are 38 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,321.
306,388 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
3,961,883 people have been tested statewide.
As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 585,961 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 146,050 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.
