Police in Braham shoot, kill man after chase

BRAHAM, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Braham shot and killed a man following what they said was a theft and carjacking chase.
Police said they responded to a report of a theft at a Kohl’s department store in Blaine just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said two men fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and led police on a 40-mile chase. Officials say the stolen pickup became disabled on Highway 65 near Braham.
“Given the severity of the crimes obviously we did engage in the pursuit of the vehicle. Two adult males fled the vehicle and shots were fired,” Chief Brian Podany, Blaine Police Department.
Authorities say the second suspect involved was taken into custody. A police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries and a police dog was also shot in the incident.
