Senator Klobuchar, Allina Health warn of vaccine misinformation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Amy Klobuchar is voicing concern over growing misinformation about the virus and vaccine. She joined a doctor from Allina Health to address what the World Health Organization has called an “infodemic.”
“Right now we know a lot of people can’t get the vaccine. But there are people who do qualify for it now who are deciding not to get it. So not only is that bad for all of us when that happens but it also makes it less efficient because maybe they will decide a few months later they want it and it’s just not the right way to do this,” says Senator Klobuchar.
Last month, Senator Klobuchar sent letters to social media companies urging them to take more action on stopping the spread of misinformation on their platforms.
