Thousands of vaccines take detour on way to Minnesota

ST. PUUAL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials say thousands of vaccines are now in the arms of Minnesotans after taking a detour south.
Governor Tim Walz says 9,000 Pfizer vaccines were supposed to be making the trip from Illinois to Minnesota but were somehow re-routed, on their way to Texas. The Minnesota National Guard was able to catch up with the shipment in Tennessee and take it north, arriving late Friday night, hours before they were supposed to be at four vaccination sites across the state, including the one in North Mankato.
Officials say all vaccines were still administered on time Saturday morning.
