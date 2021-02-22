Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - While the Minnesota Twins are working out in Florida, the club back in Minneapolis is laying plans to bring fans back to Target Field this season.
The team is hoping to persuade state officials that they can safely host about 10,000 fans, or about 25% of the park’s capacity, for each game. The team hopes that number can increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans are vaccinated. Crowd size is up to Gov. Tim Walz, but a Twins spokesman says the governor isn’t ready to commit to a number of fans for the home opener April 8.
